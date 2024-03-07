Image: Daegu Metropolitan City
Daegu Sees a Sharp Rise in Foreign Tourism in 2023

By Haps Staff

With Daegu Metropolitan City’s enhanced targeted marketing efforts and tourist services last year, foreign tourist arrivals surged to 360,000, marking a remarkable increase of 280,000 compared to the previous year and representing over 51% recovery from pre-pandemic levels.

These initiatives included attracting local gourmet shows abroad and crafting tailored tourism products for the Japanese market.

By December 2023, Taiwanese visitors led with 146,000 visitors, followed by 72,000 from Europe and America, 55,000 from Southeast Asia, 32,000 from Japan, and 16,000 from China.

Daegu International Airport also saw a substantial rise, hosting 91,000 foreign arrivals, up 1,416% from the previous year.

The uptick in arrivals is attributed to expanded flight routes, heightened media exposure, and targeted strategies like the Special Interest Tourism (SIT) approach, focusing on markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

To enhance visitor experiences, the city improved signage, supported restaurant initiatives, and enhanced accommodation facilities.

This year, Daegu aims to attract 430,000 foreign tourists, emphasizing global promotions and tailored services to bolster its reputation.

Achieving this goal is crucial for the designation of Dongseong-ro as a special tourist zone, aligning with Daegu’s urban revitalization efforts.

Haps Staff
