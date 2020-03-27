TravelLocal Destinations

Daejeo Ecological Park Will Close During Yuchae Flower Season

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will completely close Daejeo Ecological Park from today through April 26.

The popular yuchae flowers are a massive draw during this spring period, with upwards of 400,000 visitors each year heading to the annual festival that was scheduled to run from April 4th through the 12th.

The city, however, decided to completely close the park due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Even though the festival was canceled, thousands of citizens were still likely to visit the park to see the flowers.

In response, the city will intensively conduct roadside parking enforcement in cooperation with Gangseo Police Station and Gangseo-gu Office.

In addition, they will encourage the active participation of citizens by installing placards in various places that urged people to go back home and to refrain from accessing the park.

The festival, which began in 2012, has become one of the city’s largest spring festivals which features beautiful walkways, field mazes, windmills, and photo zones across the over 760,000 square meters of Yuchae flowerbeds.

