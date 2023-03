The 20th Daejeo Tomato Festival, which offers visitors a taste of freshly harvested tomatoes, will take place from April 1-2 at Gangseo Sports Park.

Event Information

Date: April 1-2, 2023

Venue: Gangseo Sports Park

Address: 43, Cheyukgongwon-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan

Hosted by: Daejeo Tomato Festival Promotion Committee

Website

How to get there: Sports Park Station (Metro line 3), exit 1. Walk about 10 minutes toward the park.