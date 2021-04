Busan-based distillery Daesun’s newly launched soju “Diamond” is showing signs of popularity since its launch last month.

Introduced on the 26th last month, the company sold 450,000 bottles in the first five days to liquor wholesalers and chain headquarters after it was launched.

Diamond is available at large supermarkets, large markets, and convenience stores.

Consumer reaction has been mostly positive, with comments about its mild taste and doesn’t cause hangovers being the most common.