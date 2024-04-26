Busan News

Dalmaji Park to Turn Into a ‘Naturalist Luxury Park’

By hapsadmin

Dalmaji Park in Haeundae-gu which has been abandoned for 22 years, is set to transform into a ‘naturalist luxury park’.

The city of Busan aims to finalize land compensation by June and begin construction in January next year, with an anticipated completion by October 2025.

The park, spanning 33,427㎡, will prioritize a naturalistic design, minimizing facilities to enhance its serene ambiance.

Initially designated in 2002 to curb reckless development, budget constraints delayed its realization, leading to desolate surroundings.

Despite setbacks and increased costs, the city persevered, investing 143.6 billion won in land compensation.

As the city invested a huge amount of budget and time to secure the site, it set the goal of creating a world-class natural park through a garden design by a world-renowned garden expert along with facilities, observatories, parking lots, and restrooms.

The project aims to revitalize the area, serving as a vital link between Haeundae Beach and Cheongsapo with both ocean views and green space.

The park extends on Dalmaji-gil from near the entrance of Dalmaji 5-guri to Cheongsapo.

hapsadmin
hapsadmin

Related Articles

Seomyeon Hosting Its First “Car-Free Street” Cultural Event of 2024 Today

Gimhae Airport’s International Extension Terminal Set for Grand Opening On Friday

Busan Expands “Let’s Play With English” Program After Successful Pilot Program

Married Immigrants in Busan Face Employment Challenges

First Rice Planting of the Year Takes Place Today in Busan

Busan to Recruit 120 Foreign Students For The “Specialized Visa Program”

The Latest

Seomyeon Hosting Its First “Car-Free Street” Cultural Event of 2024 Today

40th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival Begins Today

Build Your Own Bloody Mary/Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan This Sunday

Busan Home Living and Household Goods Exhibition

Busan to Tsushima Izuhara Route Resumes

Namhae German Village Unveils Korea’s Largest European-Style Village Hotel

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
88 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 