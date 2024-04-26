Dalmaji Park to Turn Into a ‘Naturalist Luxury Park’

Dalmaji Park in Haeundae-gu which has been abandoned for 22 years, is set to transform into a ‘naturalist luxury park’.

The city of Busan aims to finalize land compensation by June and begin construction in January next year, with an anticipated completion by October 2025.

The park, spanning 33,427㎡, will prioritize a naturalistic design, minimizing facilities to enhance its serene ambiance.

Initially designated in 2002 to curb reckless development, budget constraints delayed its realization, leading to desolate surroundings.

Despite setbacks and increased costs, the city persevered, investing 143.6 billion won in land compensation.

As the city invested a huge amount of budget and time to secure the site, it set the goal of creating a world-class natural park through a garden design by a world-renowned garden expert along with facilities, observatories, parking lots, and restrooms.

The project aims to revitalize the area, serving as a vital link between Haeundae Beach and Cheongsapo with both ocean views and green space.

The park extends on Dalmaji-gil from near the entrance of Dalmaji 5-guri to Cheongsapo.