Damoim at the Ananti Hilton Busan is holding a one-day special buffet in honor of Children’s Day today.

They will provide a happy day with colorful menus and fun experience programs that will captivate children’s taste buds.

The special buffet has two seatings, with lunch from 12:00 – 15:00, and dinner from18:00 – 21:30.

Both lunch and dinner cost 105,000 won per person.