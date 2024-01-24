Image: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan
Lifestyle

Dance Studio Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

By Haps Staff

The opening ceremony for the dance studio at ‘KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan’, located in Seomyeon took place on Tuesday.

The event featured a K-POP random play dance performance by dance teams Earth, Black, and Neoshock, along with speeches, congratulatory performances, a signboard ceremony, studio tour, and opening classes.

The newly opened dance studio, occupying approximately 150 pyeong in the building’s basement, comprises three studios, dressing rooms, and meeting spaces.

KT&G aims to foster studio usage through public dance classes, audition preparation, and collaboration with local universities.

Free studio use is available to the public until the end of next month through the ‘Space Cloud’ reservation system.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

