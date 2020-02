For those looking to play darts, every Thursday Night is Darts Night at LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli.

Play a few rounds of 501, Cricket, Boxer, Hyper Jump-up or get in on the live online 1v1 global challenge against players around the world.

ALL Draft Beers ₩5000 and Tequila Shots ₩3000. They have two electronic dartboards and play teams, 1v1.