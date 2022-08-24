Image: City of Busan
Date and Location For BTS 2030 World Expo Concert in Busan Announced

Haps Staff

Details about BTS’ much-anticipated concert in Busan for the 2030 World Expo bid have been announced.

Here’s what we know:

— The concert will take place on October 15th at 6 p.m.

— It will take place on a special stage built at 188 Ilgwang-ro, Ilgwang-eup, Gijang-gun

— Tickets will be free, however, you need to pay a separate fee for ticket delivery

— The ticket reservation date will be released later

— The tickets will be available through Interpark when announced

— A live stream will be played also at the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Terminal

— The free stream will also be available through Weverse, ZEPETO, and Naver Now

— About 100,000 people are expected to attend, making it the largest event in Busan’s history

 

