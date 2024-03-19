Photo: The Kiwi Chamber
Business SpotlightDine & Drink

Dates and Locations Announced For This Year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Seoul and Busan

By Haps Staff

The Kiwi Chamber has announced that the New Zealand Wine Festival will return to Busan and Seoul this year with both events happening earlier than usual.

This year, Busan’s venue will move to the Park Hyatt in Marine City, moving from the Lotte Signiel last year and will take place on May 18.

Information on how to purchase tickets is not available as yet but will be released in the coming weeks.

The event will be moved to a later time this year, beginning at 6 p.m. and running through 10 p.m.

The event in Seoul will be held on May 4th at The Grand Hyatt Waterfall Garden.

