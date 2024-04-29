Dates for Namhae’s German Village Beer Festival 2024 Announced

Namhae-gun has finalized plans for the 2024 German Village Beer Festival, extending the festivities to a four-day event this year from October 2nd to 5th.

Last year’s successful event propelled the festival into the spotlight, earning recognition as one of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s ‘100 Local Cultural Attractions and Local 100’.

Building upon this achievement, the festival’s planning structure has been revamped, emphasizing private-sector leadership and practical expertise.

The new planning team, comprising representatives from German Village, neighboring communities, Namhae-gun, the Namhae-gun Tourism and Culture Foundation, and civilian members, is dedicated to ensuring the festival’s continued success.