Daughter Dead, Mother Missing After Falling Overboard From a Cruise Ship Near Taejongdae

At around 5 pm on Thursday afternoon, two cruise passengers fell into the ocean near Taejongdae in Yeongdo-gu.

One was a 39-year-old woman who was rescued after about an hour but later died.

The other passenger was found to be her mother in her 60s, who has yet to be found.

According to reports, the mother and daughter are residents of another region, who took a cruise ship during their visit to Busan.

The daughter was not wearing a life vest at the time of her rescue.

The Coast Guard has secured CCTV footage from the ship and is investigating how they fell into the ocean.

While the weather conditions in the search area have been poor, the coast guard said they have mobilized a helicopter, guard ships, and rescue boats to carry out a search for the mother.