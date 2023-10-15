Image: XCI
Events

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’

The ‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ exhibition is taking place in Busan, featuring works by David Hockney and 14 other British pop art masters.

Organized by Busan Ilbo, Busan Dong-gu Office, and Samyoung E&C, the exhibition will run until November 26th at Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK in Yeongdo-gu.

David Hockney, a renowned British Pop Art painter, is known for his versatile creations spanning various genres, including painting, printmaking, drawing, and digital imagery. The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room.

Among the highlights are Richard Hamilton’s work, a leading figure in British contemporary art and a master of pop art. The exhibition explores the vibrant energy of 1960s London during a period of significant social and cultural change.

The exhibition presents an opportunity to delve into the collaboration between popular culture and pop art during the 1960s, featuring works by various British artists who shaped the pop art movement.

The viewing hours for the exhibition are from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, except on Mondays.

Tickets are priced at 18,000 won for adults, 15,000 won for teenagers, and 12,000 won for children (36 months to elementary school students), with discounts available for Dong-gu residents, seniors, the disabled, and merit holders.

