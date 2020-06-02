Day of Slavic Culture & Writing Book Exhibition

Pusan National University’s Russia Center is hosting a Russian book exhibition through the 20th of June.

The event celebrates the Day of Slavic Culture & Writing which is held each year on May 24.

Books displayed will be on Russian Orthodox Church theme, and also about the Kirillic alphabet and writing and culture.

The opening event takes place tonight at 5 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

Event Information

Dates: Weekdays through June 30

Time: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Russia Center, Pusan National University

Admission: Free