Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Decision Day — Busan Finds Out Its Fate on the 2030 World Expo

By Haps Staff

After nearly a year and a half of preparing, Busan will find out its fate today to see if it will hold the 2030 World Expo.

Here’s 10 things you need to know about today’s vote:

— The decision, which will be made by vote from 179 BIE countries, is a secret vote that takes place after a final presentation from each country.

— Busan’s presenters have been kept secret, but media rumors believe former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will be part of the presentation

— Busan will present first, followed by Rome, and finally Riyadh.

— To secure hosting rights, a country must achieve a two-thirds majority of votes from attending members.

— If no candidate reaches this threshold, subsequent rounds of voting follow, eliminating the candidate with the least votes after each round.

— When only two candidates remain, a simple majority in the final ballot will determine the host nation.

— This rigorous process ensures a fair and democratic selection of the event’s host.

— The vote is expected to take place around 11:30 p.m. in Korea.

— Busan also managed to secure Japan’s vote according to Japanese media.

— Busan is hoping that it can win in the second round, with many observers feeling Rome will be the first city to be eliminated

