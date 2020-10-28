Dine & Drink

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Haps Staff

Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.

As vegetable prices are expected to stabilize later in the year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs advise delaying making kimchi as the country looks to adjust the supply and demand of kimchi vegetables.

Kimjang usually begins the first week of November and lasts until the end of December.

It is expected to cost around 300,000 won this year to make enough for a family of four.

If the kimchi is made in October, it would cost around 456,000 won with current prices, however, if made in December, it’s expected to cost around 298,000 won.

Vegetable prices in the country have soared this fall due to a lack of supply after torrential rains this summer did heavy damage to vegetable crops.

Major fast-food restaurants including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Lotteria in Korea all have ceased adding tomatoes to their burgers in response to the shortage.

blank
