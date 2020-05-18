Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city’s open air cafes.

When the sun goes down, the stunning cityscape, the hypnotic ocean and the music become even more enticing.

Near the ocean, patrons swarm into cafes with open terraces where they can revel in stunning views.

Here are some of the city’s best open-terrace cafes.

Gwangalli beachside cafes

When darkness blankets the city, the lights come on one by one at cafe terraces on the beach. A number of outdoor cafes line Gwangalli Beach. Terraced coffee shops and beer gardens have become iconic in Busan.

Because many tourists come to experience the night views from Gwangan Bridge, outdoor cafes have naturally sprung up and spawned other outdoor cafes throughout the city.

Gwangalli Cafe Street brims with franchise coffee shops like Starbucks as well as hidden gems full of character.

The outdoor cafe area comes alive as the night goes on and pulsates with youthful energy.

Young people in twos and threes chat the night away, while a wide range of cultural and musical performances unfold on the stage set up at the end of the beach. During the fall fireworks festival, these cafes are fully booked.

Dalmaji Cafe Village

Dalmaji means “greet the moon” in Korean. Dalmaji Hill, located near Haeundae Beach, got its name for this obvious reason – moon viewing is at its best there and the locale draws crowds.

The Dalmaji Cafe Village is formed along its namesake hill. Whereas Gwangalli Cafe Street is a must-visit place at night, this area is perfect for moon-rise viewing. Because the village is situated on the hill, it overlooks the ocean, creating a different kind of scenery.

The moonlight gently touching the surface of the ocean will melt your heart. Stepping into a European-style cafe that offers remarkable scenery, one will feel as though he or she were in the Mediterranean.

The luxurious ambiance doesn’t end there, as there are some 20 galleries nearby and Korea’s one and only mystery book library.

Marine City outdoor cafes

Drop by one of these cafes in Marine City to view the city’s best sunset.

Haeundae Skyscraper Cafe Street encompasses Hanhwa Condo to Adelis Mall, an area dotted with dozens of coffee shops, Italian ice cream parlors, restaurants, and sushi bars.

The cafes in this neighborhood give off an exotic feel and are highly sought after not only by vacationers but also by Busan citizens. They offer a vintage-style interior, vast menus, and a view of the Gwangan Bridge by night.

The area has so much to offer, from well-groomed plants and a nice wooden boardwalk to captivating views of Diamond (Gwangan) Bridge and Nurimaru. Sky-piercing apartment buildings line the area near Marine City’s outdoor cafes. That’s why the area is also nicknamed Korea’s Manhattan. So chat away at a cafe, take a stroll along the beach or savor a cup of coffee.