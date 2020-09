Major delivery apps are enjoying a large increase in business as many diners forego dine-in options around the country.

App analysis company Wiseapp announced that August, major companies brought in 1.2 trillion won in payments, with over 16 million orders.

Customers ordered approximately 3.3 times each and spent a little over 75,000 per month.

First-half sales of the four major companies combined for a 500 million won increase over 2019.