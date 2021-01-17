LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Delivery Workers May Go On Strike Before Lunar New Year

BeFM News

Delivery workers in unions threatened to launch a general strike unless measures are put in place before next month’s Lunar New Year to prevent overwork.

Package deliveries are expected to increase around the holiday on February 12 as people travel to their hometowns and exchange gifts with family and friends.

Delivery companies have complained for months that their workloads are unbearable, especially after a surge in online orders caused by the pandemic.

According to industry representatives last year, 19 delivery workers died apparently from overwork.

Travel

