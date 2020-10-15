BIFFEntertainmentMovies & TV

Demand for BIFF Tickets Crash Server

Haps Staff

Ticket sales for the 2020 Busan International Film Festival went on-sale yesterday with high demand crashing the server forcing the festival to issue an apology.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Busan International Film Festival website (www.biff.kr) and on its official app ‘BIFF’.

Due to high traffic volume yesterday, online ticket sales were temporarily suspended when they first opened at around 2 pm. Many of the major works have already sold out.

The outdoor movies, including the opening and closing films, were enormously popular, and requests crashed the server which led them to reschedule the ticketing to begin at 3 p.m.

More tickets could actually have been sold as the city lowered its social distancing to level 1, but according to Dana Kim, head of PR for BIFF, they decided to proceed with the original plan on the advice of the quarantine advisory group.

The onsite ticket office will not open this year due to social distancing policies.

Ticket sales for the 25th Busan International Film Festival began at 2 pm yesterday and will continue until the 30th.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

BIFF

Six Open Cinema Selections to Watch at BIFF

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival introduced 6 Open Cinema selections, which to be screened at the BIFF Theater located in Busan Cinema Center from October 21st to 30th.
Read more
BIFF

BIFF Tickets Go On Sale This Thursday

Haps Staff -
Tickets for this year's Busan International Film Festival go on sale from this Thursday.
Read more
BIFF

Asia Contents & Film Market 2020 Announces Nominees for the 2nd Asia Contents Award

Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market announces nominees for the 2nd Asia Contents Awards, which will be held on October 25th
Read more
BIFF

Ann Hui’s “Love After Love” Selected for Gala Presentation at BIFF

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival selected director Ann Hui’s Love After Love for the Gala Presentation section.
Read more
Movies & TV

Watch Korean Classic Films For Free Online

Haps Staff -
For those looking to watch some classic Korean movies online, Korean Classic Film Theater which is being held by the Busan Cinema Center is screening dozens of movies online for free.
Read more
BIFF

BIFF Announces Jurors For Actor & Actress of the Year, BIFF Mecenat, and Sonje Awards

Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival announces the jury members for the BIFF Mecenat Award, Sonje Award, and Actor & Actress of the Year.  
Read more

The Latest

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

Busan News BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Busan Smart Device & Small Appliances Fair

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Smart Device and Small Appliance Fair, also known as KOSDIC, is taking place this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

First International Flight Since April Takes Off From Gimhae International Airport

Travel Haps Staff -
According to the Busan Regional Headquarters of Korea Airports Corporation on the 15th, Air Busan BX321 flight took off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 10:30 a.m. and headed for Qingdao, China.
Read more

부산여성회관, 다문화가족 위한 비대면 핼러윈 행사 마련

문화 hapsadmin -
부산시 여성회관은 오는 10월 19일부터 31일까지 2020년 다문화가족 온라인 어울한마당 ‘해피 홈 핼러윈’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
1kmh
75 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Travel