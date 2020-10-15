Demand for BIFF Tickets Crash Server

Ticket sales for the 2020 Busan International Film Festival went on-sale yesterday with high demand crashing the server forcing the festival to issue an apology.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Busan International Film Festival website (www.biff.kr) and on its official app ‘BIFF’.

Due to high traffic volume yesterday, online ticket sales were temporarily suspended when they first opened at around 2 pm. Many of the major works have already sold out.

The outdoor movies, including the opening and closing films, were enormously popular, and requests crashed the server which led them to reschedule the ticketing to begin at 3 p.m.

More tickets could actually have been sold as the city lowered its social distancing to level 1, but according to Dana Kim, head of PR for BIFF, they decided to proceed with the original plan on the advice of the quarantine advisory group.

The onsite ticket office will not open this year due to social distancing policies.

Ticket sales for the 25th Busan International Film Festival began at 2 pm yesterday and will continue until the 30th.