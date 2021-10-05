Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train Receives the AFA Academy’s Highest-Grossing Asian Film of 2020 Award.

The Asian Film Awards Academy (AFA Academy) announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will receive the AFA Academy’s Highest-Grossing Asian Film of 2020 Award.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is a cinematically praised, emotionally charged, and action-packed Japanese animated film which is based on the manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Gotoge Koyoharu (JUMP COMICS/SHUEISHA). Director Sotozaki Haruo, Character designer / Chief animation director Matsushima Akira and the studio ufotable filled the same roles for the production of the feature film as they had on the television series.

Starting with its Japanese premiere in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film opened in theaters of over 70 countries and regions including but not limited to Asia, Europe, Latin, and North America. It earned over USD 479 million at the box office worldwide as of May 24, 2021, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020. This is the first time a non-Hollywood production topped the annual box office. The film also set a number of box office records, including the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film of all time, breaking the previous record held by Spirited Away.

Inaugurated in 2007, the Asian Film Awards celebrates excellence in Asian cinema through the annual presentation of awards to talents and films that make up the dynamic film industries of Asia. It originated in Hong Kong, but is held in different Asian locations such as Busan and Macao, to reflect its reach across the region.

The Asian Film Awards, which celebrates its 15th edition this year, will commence on October 8 at 8:00 p.m. at the Paradise Hotel Busan.

The event will also be broadcast live on YouTube and Naver.