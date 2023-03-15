Lifestyle

Dental Hygiene Products Sales Soar After Mask Restrictions Lifted

Haps Staff

As the obligation to wear masks indoors was lifted in late January and face-to-face activities have increased, more and more people are taking care of bad breath and teeth whitening.

Convenience store GS25 revealed that from last month, sales of bad breath management products increased significantly compared to the same period last year.

During this period, general chewing gum sales increased by 50.7%, and toothpaste (93.8%), toothbrush (40.3%), and mouthwash (61.8%) also sold well. Portable toothbrush and toothpaste sets (84.7%) and spray-type bad breath removers (187.1%) were also popular.

In the past, masks covered the mouth, but it is analyzed that the number of people preparing oral care products increased as the obligation to wear indoor masks was lifted from the 30th of January.

