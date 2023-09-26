Shopping, Home & Living

Department Store Closure Hours During Chuseok Holiday in Busan

By Haps Staff

As Chuseok approaches, department stores in Busan are preparing to give their employees a well-deserved break.

During this holiday season, various department stores across the city have announced their closure dates to observe the festive occasion with their staff and customers.

Lotte Department Stores in Seomyeon, Dongnae, Nampo-dong, and Centum City Locations

Lotte Department Stores will temporarily close their doors for two days during the Chuseok holiday.

Specifically, the Seomyeon, Dongnae, and Nampo-dong locations will be closed on the 28th and 29th of September while the Lotte Centum City store will be closed on the 29th and 30th of September.

Shinsegae Department Store

Shinsegae Department Store will also observe Chuseok by closing its doors on the 28th and 29th of September.

