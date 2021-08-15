Despite “Closure”, Haeundae Beach Remains a Popular Tourist Spot

The number of visitors to the city’s most popular beach has remained constant since the city announced its “closure” along with the city’s six other beaches last Tuesday.

Data shows that nearly 200,000 visited Haeundae Beach daily between August 10th and 13th, around the same or slightly lower than the previous weekend before the shutdown.

What the words “Closed Beach” actually meant

A lot of confusion due to the wording of the city of Busan and media was caused when they announced that “the city’s seven beaches are closing” temporarily for two weeks until the 22nd.

Many mistook this as the beaches would themselves be off-limits, but it technically only meant that the summer operations, including parasol and water equipment rentals, would cease.

Under current law, the beaches are available all year round, so leisure activities cannot be controlled.

According to the Busan Ilbo who talked with a city official, said: “Closed means the withdrawal of beach amenities and the local government has no basis to prevent personal swimming”.

Also according to the same article, you can bring your own water play equipment to any of the city’s seven beaches and enjoy it from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Though beaches are closed for summer operations, they are accessible to the public and authorities encourage citizen’s around the nation to visit with caution.