Despite Eased Mask Mandate Rules, Most Continue to Mask Up

Despite the lifting of the mask mandate for public transportation yesterday, most commuters chose to continue wearing masks due to lingering infection concerns and bad fine dust and ultrafine dust levels.

Public transportation, including buses, subways, taxis and flights, are no longer required to mandate mask-wearing as the country aims to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

This decision was made after two and a half years of mandatory mask-wearing on public transit, which began in October 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

However, the mast mandate still applies to medical facilities, pharmacies and other vulnerable locations such as nursing homes, while pharmacies located in open public spaces, such as retail stores or train stations, are exempt from the mask requirement.