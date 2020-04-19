Despite Falling Numbers, South Korea Extends Partially Eased Social Distancing Two More Weeks

The government has once again extended its social distancing campaign for two more weeks with partially eased restrictions despite mostly containing coronavirus from spreading.

The country has managed in the past two weeks of the campaign to bring the daily amount of infections from about 50 two weeks ago to around 20.

Health officials have been very cautious about easing the restrictions, citing clusters from churches, sports gatherings, and night clubs as high-risk facilities.

However, some restrictions will be eased until May 5th. The new eased distancing includes:

— Guidelines on virus prevention will remain intact but have lifted the order strongly suspend services

— The administration order to advise strongly against suspending churches, bars, gyms and cram schools has been lifted if they follow quarantine rules

— Public facilities deemed less susceptible to coronavirus can be reopened when ready, however, sports games will be played without crowds

— Authorities will re-assess the situation again in two weeks

— The KCDC urged everyone to continue to follow social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines since COVID-19 can spread rapidly through close contacts, especially indoors, without being aware of the infection.