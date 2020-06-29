Image: Wikipedia
Despite Festival Cancelation, People Are Still Flocking to See the Hydrangeas at Taejeongdae

Haps Staff

Though Busan’s Yeongdo-gu office and the promotion committee canceled the Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival, many locals are still coming to see the beautiful hydrangea flowers.

Since 2006, the festival has attracted thousands of visitors to its violet and pink-hued hydrangea in full bloom all over the temple grounds.

Thousands of locals strolled between groves of light-violet hydrangea at Taejongsa, where 5,000 hydrangea shrubs in 30 varieties from around the world are nestled amongst the temple grounds.

Surrounded by flowers and a never-ending ocean view, Taejongdae is a place of harmony.

For those in search of unusual sights, check out Buddha’s sari (small crystals sometimes found among cremated remains of monks and regarded as sacred relics), the Bodhi tree (a gift from the State Secretary of Sri Lanka) and olive trees donated by the Director of the Greek National Museum at the temple.

The festival was expected to run until the 5th of July and the Taejongdae Amusement Park Office requests any visitors to wear masks.

How to get there: Get off at Busan Station and go out exit 7. Walk straight about 150 meters to find a bus stop. Take bus No. 88 or 101 and get off at the Taejongdae bus stop. Walk toward the Taejongdae entrance and take the Danubi Train to Taejongsa, or walk toward Taejongsa Temple for 15 minutes.

