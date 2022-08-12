Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Psy’s “Drenched Show” to Go On Next Weekend in Busan

Despite COVID-19 cases rising not only around the country but also in Busan, Psy’s “Drenched Show” is scheduled to take place next weekend in Busan.

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend, which takes place at the Asiad Auxilary Field in Sajik-dong.

The “Drenched Show” is a concert that sprays water onto fans attending through large hoses.

Shows have already taken place starting in Incheon on the 9th of July, with other stops in Seoul, Suwon, Gangneung, Yeosu, and Daegu.

There are concerns from the Yeonje-gu office that this event could worsen the spread of the virus, after confirmation of COVID-19 infections at other venues where the concerts have taken place.

The district will send 50 people to help maintain a safe performance for spectators.

The concert takes place on the 20th, with the four-hour event beginning at 6:42 p.m.