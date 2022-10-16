Despite Successful BTS Concert, Online Reaction to the Organization of the Event is Very Negative

Saturday’s BTS concert in the city of Busan has received a ton of negative feedback online about the organization, from everything to the way tickets were distributed, a lack of people helping to guide them where to go, lack of foreign interpretation guides, and finally, an English spelling mistake on the city’s main SNS pages in a video which they didn’t correct.

While BTS did what they do best and put on a fantastic concert for their fans, the reaction online from Koreans and foreigners alike about the event’s organization was a different story.

Ticketgoers spent hours on the auxiliary field trying to get tickets, with an inexperienced staff trying to deal with the thousands of people trying to enter the venue.

And with an unexpected Kakao blackout happening just hours before the concert began, more problems kept mounting, especially for the foreign tourists trying to navigate around the unfamiliar area who were forced to try and communicate with volunteers who couldn’t help them in a foreign language.

Though luckily no major incidents took place and reportedly only 20 112 calls were made during the event, many of the over 60,000 fans expressed their frustrations about the organization online.

Here’s some of the online reaction below:

This Twitter user was embarrassed to the foreigners who attended the concert saying that the city’s shortcomings were revealed if they tried to host the Expo.

This Twitter user also expressed that Busan doesn’t have the capacity to host the World Expo and that the safety and guidance at the event were messed up.

After the concert finished, the city’s SNS team then posted a spelling mistake on their video post which was supposed to say “Yet to Come in Busan” which also drew scrutiny from citizens about how embarrassing it was that they didn’t even fix it, rather asking for forgiveness for the mistake because they didn’t want to take the video down.

While the online reaction was enormously positive about the band’s performance, it’s shameful that the city was this disorganized when hosting an event of this scale globally when trying to promote its bid for the 2030 World Expo.