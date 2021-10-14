Despite Tougher Laws, Drunk Driving at Sea Remains a Problem

Though the revision of the “Yoon Chang-ho law on the sea” to the Maritime Safety Act last year increasing punishment for drunk driving at sea, the Coast Guard continues to struggle to deal with lawbreakers.

Over the past five years, 39 offenses of drunk driving at sea were caught.

On the 13th, a man in his 60s was caught drunk driving a tugboat off the coast of Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu with a BAC of 0.176%.

The man is subject to a fine of between 10-20 million won or 1-2 years jail time for the offense.

The coast guard are struggling to catch drunk drivers as they don’t have the manpower to check every boat but plan to intensify crackdowns in the future.