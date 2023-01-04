Destinations: 5 Reasons to go to the Maldives Right Now

As if postcard photos, white sandy beaches, and breathtaking sunsets aren’t enough, there are plenty of reasons to hit the South Asian nation.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Republic of Maldives is located on top of a vast underwater mountain range that has around 1,190 islands and sandbanks covering a land area of no less than 298 square kilometers. All the islands are encircled by a lagoon blessed with crystal clear water and protected by a reef structure, housing one of the most exclusive and spectacular underwater life in the world.

If you’re looking to get away from it all, here are five reasons why the Maldives is a great choice.

Get away from it all

There may be no better place on earth to get away from it all than the Maldives. When you want to relax, there are no hawkers or people harassing you to buy things or take a taxi unless you look for it.

The weather

The three best months to go to the Maldives are considered to be January, February, and March. Prices do go down in April, but you’ll miss the best time for the crystal blue waters — as if that’s really possible. Daily temps are between 26’C-30’C daily and usually only gets severe storms in November.

Cool places to stay

Whether you stay at a guest house, resort, hotel or on a ship, you can expect superior service and of course, some breathtaking views.

Great food and drink

Massive buffets with international and local cuisine are easy to find everywhere. Try some local delicacies while you’re there — “Mas huni” (mashed tuna fish mixed with grated coconut, onions, chili, and lime juice) eaten with “roshi” (a griddled pancake made of wheat flour) is a Maldivian traditional breakfast.

Seafood and chicken are staples in most dishes and the desserts with fresh fruit are out of this world.

Fresh juices and cocktails are also the perfect complement to any meal and are very refreshing after an afternoon out at sea or in the waters.

Healing your body and soul

Maldivian spas go above and beyond most others around the world — and that’s a tough feat to accomplish. Known as the top spas in the world, they offer not only expert treatments but unmatched design and locations that take being pampered to a new level.