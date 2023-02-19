Did You Feel Any Earthquake Tremors Last Friday Evening in Busan?

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in the sea area 57km north of Fukuoka, Japan on the 17th, at 7:38 p.m. with 70 reports of it being felt locally received by the Busan Fire Department.

According to information provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, citing foreign observation agencies, the epicenter was 34.10 degrees north latitude and 130.40 degrees east longitude, and the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

The Korea Meteorological Administration explained that the earthquake could be felt in some parts of the country.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, there were 70 reports received after the earthquake though there was no direct earthquake damage in the city.

Reports from Haeundae-gu, Suyeong-gu, Saha-gu, and Gijang-gun, as well as over 70 reports in Ulsan, Changwon, Gimhae, and Geoje, were posted through various online communities and social media according to local media.

No disaster text message was sent by the administrative authorities.