Dig Into Some Delicious Meat at the Cheolma Hanu Bulgogi Festival

Cheolma, in Gijang-gun is hosting the Hanu Bulgogi Festival 2023 from June 2-6 at the field at Jangjeon-cheon stream and at Cheolma-myeon.

Known locally as the best place to eat Korean hanu, or beef, the region boasts many delicious restaurants in a charming, countryside setting.

Visitors can enjoy Cheolma’s special eatery, hanu bulgogi (Korean Beef marinated in soy sauce) and some regional environment-friendly agricultural products at discounted deals.

A variety of other events including a free tasting of bulgogi and fun games for the entire family are scheduled.

Event Information

Period: June 2-6

Venue: Field at Jangjeon-cheon stream, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun