Dining and Cafe Restrictions Lifted From Today

Haps Staff

Restrictions on dining and cafe hours are lifted from today inline with the Busan governments easing of its guidelines.

As the city lowers to Level 1.5, measures on operating hours at restaurants and cafes will be lifted for the next two weeks.

Restaurants had been ordered to close at 9 p.m. since December 16 in Busan, while an easing of the restriction until 10 p.m. came last week.

Groups of more than five people will still not be able to gather.

Haps Staff
