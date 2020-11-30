Dine & Drink

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During The Next Two Weeks

Haps Staff

As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.

Though the highest levels are only until the 3rd, the city will be in social distancing level two for two weeks.

At restaurants, dining must conclude by 9 p.m., and only takeout and delivery are allowed after that.

Cafes are only allowed takeout and delivery during their entire business hours.

The new enforcement lasts until December 14th.

Haps Staff
