Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Millak Raw Fish Center

Located in Millak-dong, close to Gwangalli Beach, the Millak quay area is one of the city’s hubs for raw fish, complete with a large-scale building for receiving the fresh fish, surrounded by restaurants able to prepare it.

Once you’ve arrived at the Millak Raw Fish Center, take a seat somewhere inside Millak Waterfront Park. Frequented by couples, families and friends in search of a night view of the Gwangan Bridge, the park is the perfect place for a cold drink and a plate of fresh fish.

How to get there: Get off at Gwangan Station (Metro line 2) and go out exit 5. Walk toward the beach to find the Gwangalli Entrance bus stop. Take bus No. 83-1 and get off at the Millak Waterfront Park bus stop, or take bus No. 210 out of exit 1 at Millak Station.

Jagalchi Market

Busan’s iconic Jagalchi Market is the face of Korean fish markets and hands-down the best place around to eat fresh fish. Anyone who has been to Jagalchi has likely felt the power of the notorious ajummas, middle-aged women, merchants’ vibrant calls as they serve their daily offerings.

Fish stalls line each alley of the market while more than 100 raw fish restaurants are concentrated in a single central building. Step inside this raw fish center to choose fish from plentiful aquariums and take the selection to a restaurant of choice.

Outside, the ajummas, voices thick with Busan accents, call out to prospective customers from beneath parasols. Jagalchi is just as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds.

How to get there: Get off at Jagalchi Station (Metro line 1) and go out exit 10. Walk straight and take the first alley on the right to find Jagalchi Market.