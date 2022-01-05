Dine & Drink

Dining Out in Busan Getting Much More Expensive

Haps Staff

As prices for dining out at restaurants around the country have risen by 4.8% nationally, in Busan, they have risen by 5.2%.

According to the Consumer Price Trend by the National Statistical Office, the consumer price rose 3.7% in December and dining out’s 4.8% is the highest rise in prices since September 2011.

Galbitang, sashimi, jjuk, beef, kimbap, chicken, pizza, seollangtang, pork ribs, jjajjangmyeon, ramyeon, hamburgers, bibimbap, kimchi jjiggae, and dweonjang jjiggae all saw significant price rises between 4% and 10%.

Livestock prices have also led to price increases.

In particular, eggs (33.2%), imported beef (22.2%), and pork (14.7%) all rose while cooking materials such as salt (30.2%), cooking oil (12.3%), ramyeon (9.4%), wheat flour (8.8%), and milk (6.6%) have all had high increases.

Higher prices when dining out are expected to last for the foreseeable future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
4 ° C
4 °
1.1 °
70 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 