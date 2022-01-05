Dining Out in Busan Getting Much More Expensive

As prices for dining out at restaurants around the country have risen by 4.8% nationally, in Busan, they have risen by 5.2%.

According to the Consumer Price Trend by the National Statistical Office, the consumer price rose 3.7% in December and dining out’s 4.8% is the highest rise in prices since September 2011.

Galbitang, sashimi, jjuk, beef, kimbap, chicken, pizza, seollangtang, pork ribs, jjajjangmyeon, ramyeon, hamburgers, bibimbap, kimchi jjiggae, and dweonjang jjiggae all saw significant price rises between 4% and 10%.

Livestock prices have also led to price increases.

In particular, eggs (33.2%), imported beef (22.2%), and pork (14.7%) all rose while cooking materials such as salt (30.2%), cooking oil (12.3%), ramyeon (9.4%), wheat flour (8.8%), and milk (6.6%) have all had high increases.

Higher prices when dining out are expected to last for the foreseeable future.