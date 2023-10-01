Dine & Drink

Dining Out Prices Rise for the 27th Consecutive Month

By Haps Staff

For over 20 consecutive months, the inflation rate for dining out and processed food prices has outpaced the general consumer price inflation rate, putting a noticeable strain on consumers’ wallets.

Food, particularly dining out and processed items, has become a focal point of rising prices, leaving many expressing their concerns about the surging costs.

According to the National Statistical Office’s National Statistics Portal, the consumer price index for restaurant items in August of this year stood at 118.10, indicating a 5.3% increase compared to the same month last year.

This surge is notably higher than the overall consumer price increase rate, which was at 3.4% during the same period. Fortunately, the rate did drop from the peak of 7.6% recorded in April but remains elevated.

This concerning trend of restaurant price hikes has persisted for a staggering 27 months, spanning from June 2021 to August this year.

In the restaurant sector, specific items experienced even more substantial price surges.

Pizza prices led the pack with a notable 10.8% increase, followed closely by tteokbokki and kimbap, both at 7.4%. Other culinary favorites such as hamburgers, porridge, and ramen also saw significant hikes, adding to the financial burden of diners.

Processed food prices are no exception to this inflationary trend, surpassing the overall average for 21 months.

In the previous month, the inflation rate for processed foods reached 6.3%, marking a substantial 2.9 percentage points above the average consumer price increase.

Analyzing specific processed food items, dressings topped the list with a staggering 31.1% increase, followed by red pepper paste and cheese at 21.9% and 21.2%, respectively.

Other staples such as sesame oil, soybean paste, and pasta noodles also witnessed substantial price hikes.

Even popular consumer products like ice cream, coffee, soy milk, and ramen surpassed the 10% mark in price increases, further deepening concerns about the cost of living.

Data from the Korea Consumer Agency revealed that Jajangmyeon experienced the most significant price hike over the past nine years, skyrocketing by 55.4%.

Other menu items, including bibimbap and cold noodles, also witnessed substantial price increases.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

KFC Introduces Two Special Offerings For Chuseok

Eat Like a Local: Raw Fish with a Twist – Gitbaljip Mulhoe

Oktoberfest Returns to Hurshimchung Brau this October

Papa’s Day Returns September 28th

KFC Celebrates ‘Happy Fried Chicken Day’ with Tongari Boneless Chicken

McDonald’s Introduces Voice-Guided Self Service Kiosks

The Latest

New Bus Passenger Rules to Take Effect October 6th

What’s On in Busan: October 2 – October 8

Asian Start-up Expo ‘FLY ASIA 2023’

Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

부산현대미술관 소장품 상설전시실 ‘소장품섬’ 신설

Sign Up to Join The “2023 My Life My English Speech Festival and Networking Event”

Busan
clear sky
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
38 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 