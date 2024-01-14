Dining Prices For Korean Food Continue to Rise

The cost of dining out around the city has seen a significant rise, where items like bibimbap are nearing 9,000 won, and kalguksu is around 7,000 won.

According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal, six out of eight restaurant items showed an increase in prices over the past year.

Notably, bibimbap exhibited the highest rise of 8.2%, reaching 8,814 won from 8,143 won in December 2022.

Kalguksu rose by 6.1%, naengmyeon by 5.6%, and kimchi jjiggae and samgyetang by 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively.

Prices have continued to rise monthly, resulting in people dining out less times per month.