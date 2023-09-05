Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Dipirang Selected by KTO as a Must-Visit Night Destination in September

By Haps Staff

Tongyeong’s ‘Dipirang,’ renowned for its captivating ‘Garden of Light,’ has been handpicked by the Korea Tourism Organization as a must-visit night destination in September.

Dipirang, an extension of the famed Dongpirang mural village, stands as South Korea’s largest digital theme park after undergoing a KRW 6 billion transformation of a 1.5km trail within Nammangsan Park.

At dusk, visitors can stroll along an illuminated promenade adorned with artificial lights and enchanting images, which opened in October 2020.

Throughout the trail, dreamlike scenes, including a glittering forest, an intricate web of lights, a mystical waterfall, and a symphony of light, delight the senses with projection mapping techniques that blur the line between reality and art.

The park even houses a secret workshop displaying works by renowned artists on its image-adorned walls.

Dipirang welcomes visitors from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The Korea Tourism Organization’s recommended night spots for September are Dipirang in Tongyeong, Banpo Bridge, Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, Sejong National Arboretum, Geumgang Pedestrian Bridge, and Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo in Jeollanam-do.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

