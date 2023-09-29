Direct Busan Between Busan and Geoje Price to Rise for the First Time in 9 Years

Image: Geoje City
Between Busan and Geoje Price to Rise for the First Time in 9 Years

By Haps Staff

The fare for the city direct seat bus number 2000, operating between Busan and Geoje in Gyeongnam, is set to undergo its first price adjustment in nine years since its inception.

The new rates will take effect from October 6.

Under the revised rates, the standard fare will experience a hike of 1,500 won, rising from 4,200 won to 5,700 won when using a transportation card.

For those opting to pay in cash, the fare will increase from 4,500 won to 6,000 won. As for teenagers, the cost of transportation cards will climb from 3,550 won to 4,400 won, and cash payments will go from 4,000 won to 5,000 won.

The route does not receive financial support according to the conditions set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport when introducing new routes.

Since its inauguration in January 2014, there has been no fare increase despite rising transportation costs, resulting in an accumulated deficit.

The bus runs from Busan’s Hadan three-way intersection, goes over the Geoga Bridge, and concludes its route in front of Malgun Saem Hospital in Yeoncho-myeon, Geoje.

With a fleet of 10-seat buses, it operates 40 times daily, covering a distance of 50 kilometers.

