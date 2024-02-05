Direct Flights from Gimhae Airport to Bali and Jakarta in the Works

Travelers will soon have the convenience of flying directly from Gimhae Airport in Busan to Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport revealed d that during the Korea-Indonesia aviation meeting in Batam, Indonesia, held for two days starting January 31, an agreement was reached to significantly increase the number of international flights between the two countries.

Indonesia was the sole country among the 10 ASEAN nations that had not liberalized direct flights. The flight frequency has been 23 times a week since 2012 without any changes.

Following the recent meeting, new routes were established with seven weekly flights connecting Korea Regional Airports (excluding Incheon Airport) to Jakarta and another seven to Bali.

The Ministry stated, “This agreement is expected to address the inconvenience of having to depart solely from Incheon International Airport due to the absence of direct routes between Korean local airports and Indonesia. It is anticipated to greatly contribute to the revitalization of local airports.”

Currently, residents of Busan-Gyeongnam must travel to Incheon Airport for flights, as there are no direct flights from Gimhae Airport to Jakarta and Bali in Indonesia.

With this development, Air Busan and Jeju Air are likely to consider launching routes from Gimhae to Bali and Jakarta.

Given the 5,000 km one-way distance, the deployment of A320 Neo and B737 Max aircraft is highly probable.