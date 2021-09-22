Directors Bong Joon Ho and Hamaguchi Ryusuke To Give BIFF Special Talk & Director Leos Carax To Have Master Class

The 26th Busan International Film Festival has officially announced the agenda for the Special Talk with directors Bong Joon Ho and Hamaguchi Ryusuke, and the Master Class with prodigy director Leos Carax.

BIFF is hosting a special program that will showcase Hamaguchi’s two celebrated films and a Special Talk with Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Bong Joon Ho, as well as a Master Class with French master director, Leos Carax, who will visit Busan with his latest film, Annette, for the first time in 9 years since his last attendance with Holy Motors (2012).

Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (2021) and Drive My Car (2021), along with Leos Carax’s Annette (2021), have all been selected to premiere at the Gala Presentation section at this year’s BIFF.

The Japanese director, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, has been honored with the title of Japan’s representative director for the next generation, succeeding Koreeda Hirokazu, after winning the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival 2021 with Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (2021), and the Award for Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 with Drive My Car (2021).

Being a well-known fan of Director Bong, he has hosted the Guest Visit (GV) of Memories of Murder (2003) as a special guest at BIFF 2019 and led a deep talk session about Parasite (2019) in Japan last year.

The meeting with the audience will take place after the screenings, and the Special Talk will be held after the GVs of Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy on Oct 7 (Thurs) with the two directors Bong Joon Ho and Hamaguchi Ryusuke. The tickets for this talk session will be sold as a package set, which will include the premiere, the GV, and the Special Talk, and will open on Sept 30.

Furthermore, Leos Carax’s Master Class, “Leos Carax: The Cinema,” will be held on Oct 10 at 5 p.m.

Leos Carax, a director who continues to revisit and reinterpret classic films, while simultaneously exploring the new potential for films, is coming to Busan with his newest feature, Annette (2021), which won the Award for Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

The film, Annette, is the result of the collaboration between the American art-pop duo, Sparks, and the French auteur, Leos Carax, who has been eager to make a musical film for a long time. It is a story about a couple, a renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard) and a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver), after giving birth to their first child, Annette. This Master Class is an event dedicated to exploring the cinematic world of the master director Leos CARAX and will give an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and audiences to directly communicate with the internationally masterful director Leos Carax. This session will have in-depth discussions, and the BIFF Festival Director, Huh Moonyung, will be hosting the event as the moderator. Advance ticket sales for the Master Class will open on Sept 30.

The 26th Busan International Film Festival is hosting international directors Bong Joon Ho, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, and Leos Carax, and will be held for ten days from Oct 6 (Wed) to Oct 15 (Fri).