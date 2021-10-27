Discounts and Giveaways Unique to Busan are Pouring into Korea Sale Festa

The city of Busan will hold various sales events featuring Busan-specific content during the ‘2021 Korea Sale Festa’, which will be held from the 1st of next month.

‘2021 Korea Sale Festa’ is a large-scale nationwide discount event held from November 1 to 15 in cooperation with the government, local governments, and public and private sectors in order to recover the consumption demand contracted by COVID-19 and to revitalize the domestic economy.

Not only large companies in the distribution field such as department stores and large marts, but also online shopping malls, traditional markets, and small business owners participate, and local governments across the country, including Busan City, will also conduct online special sales and on-site events in thorough quarantine.

The city of Busan plans to maximize the synergistic effect of boosting consumption through various events that combine Busan’s unique contents, such as sales of local products, consumption, and tourism, in line with the event period.

The events include:

— Busan International Fisheries Expo (EXPO)

— Busan excellent product shopping shop ‘Camellia Sanghoe’ discount exhibition

— Busan excellent product special sale exhibition for mutual growth with large and small businesses

— ‘Fly to Daily’, 2021 Air Travel Fair

— Busan Enterprise Online Special Sale

The city was selected for a competition by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (consumption promotion support organized by the local government) and received 330 million won from the government.