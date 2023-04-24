Discover ASEAN Countries Using Digital Technology at the ASEAN Culture Center

The ASEAN Cultural Center of the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange in Busan has established a space where visitors can immerse themselves in the cultures of ASEAN countries using digital technology.

The center recently announced that the “ASEAN Digital Culture Experience Zone” will be open and available for visitors starting this Wednesday.

It will include a live media wall, a virtual reality theater, and a digital playground, which allows visitors to experience the cultures of the 10 ASEAN countries in unique ways.