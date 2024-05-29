Discover Geoje in June With a Celebration of Nature and Festivals

This June, Geoje Island is offering a series of special events and discounts for tourists in celebration of “June Travel Month,” which kicks off on June 1st.

“Travel Month” is a nationwide campaign jointly promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization, local governments, and tourism companies. The initiative aims to boost local tourism through domestic travel.

To attract visitors, Geoje City is offering discounts on various attractions. These include reduced boarding fees for the presidential island “Jeodo” and the seaside botanical garden “Oedo,” as well as for the “Geoje Haegeumgang” cruise, which visits scenic spot No. 2.

Additionally, tourists can enjoy discounts on the “Geoje Panorama Cable Car,” which provides breathtaking views of the southern coast’s blue sea. These discounts are designed to highlight Geoje’s major tourist attractions.

In addition to these offers, Geoje will host several festivals for tourists to enjoy.

The “Geoje Okpo Battle Festival,” celebrating its 62nd anniversary in the third week of June, features attractions such as the Black Eagles Air Show, a Korean traditional music concert, and a reenactment of a maritime fireworks battle.

The Hydrangea Festival, a renowned summer flower festival, will take place in the fourth week of June at Jeogu Port in Nambu-myeon, providing yet another reason to visit Geoje.