From August 12th to 13th, immerse yourself in a diverse array of reptilian wonders from across the globe.

You can explore on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hall 4A, Exhibition Hall 2 in BEXCO.

Organized and supervised by Bighorn, this exhibition offers an exciting opportunity to encounter these fascinating creatures up close.

Tickets for the event cost 10,000 won on-site Visit www.bighorn.co.kr for more details.