Image: Hadong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

By Haps Staff

The 8th Hadong Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival will be held from today through Sunday.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Songnim Park and the Seomjingang Riverside, the event promises a variety of activities, performances, and local culinary treats, showcasing Hadong-gun’s rich cultural heritage.

One of the festival’s highlights is the unique clam digging program “Find It! Golden Jaecheop,” which runs five times throughout the event: at 3 p.m. today and at 11 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the 15th and 16th.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. tonight, featuring performances by popular singers Kim Yeon-ja, Jeong Seo-ju, and Hwang Min-ho.

The excitement continues on the second day with the Youth Street Culture Festival and the Seomjingang Chicken and Beer Festival, starting at 6 p.m.

Throughout the festival, Songnim Park will host a variety of activities.

On June 14 and 15, visitors can enjoy Healing Busking, where local talents showcase their singing, dancing, and musical skills. The Songlim Healing Zone offers a cool retreat from the summer heat, while the Forest Library, operated by the Hadong-gun branch of Saemaeul Bookstore, provides a tranquil reading space.

The “Group Dance Festival” on June 15 and 16 promises dynamic performances featuring dance sports, hip-hop, Zumba, and aerobics, ensuring a lively and energetic atmosphere.

In addition to these scheduled events, the festival offers a range of permanent experience programs and side events.

These include a sand playground, the treasure hunt “Where are the Seomjin River toads?”, and Hadong Life Cut. Visitors can also explore promotional, exhibition, and sales booths, including a clam sales and tasting hall, a World Important Agricultural Heritage Promotion Center, a flea market, and a stall selling agricultural specialty products.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Brazil’s Rio Jesus Statue Wears a Jinju Silk Hanbok

Korea Destinations: Discover Historical Fortresses and Scenic Views in Tongyeong and Geoje

Korea Destinations: Wear a Hanbok and Stroll Along the Stone Wall Road of Namsa Yedamchon

Gyeongnam Province and Hanwha H&R Partner for Global Marine Tourism Complex

Korea Destinations: Namhae-gun Beaches to Open Summer Operations from July 5th

The Latest

Three Injured In Wastewater Treatment Plant Explosion in Sasang-gu

End of an Era: Wolfhound to Close After 14 Years

Korea Destinations: Namildae Beach Set to Open for Summer Operations on July 5

Grand Shopping Festival “2024 Busan Brand Festa” Taking Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Samjeong Tower 5th Anniversary Month-Long Festival

부산시, 지역제품 쇼핑 대축제 2024 부산브랜드페스타 개최

Busan
broken clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
42 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 