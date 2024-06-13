Discover the Charm of Hadong at the 8th Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival

The 8th Hadong Seomjingang Cultural Jaecheop Festival will be held from today through Sunday.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Songnim Park and the Seomjingang Riverside, the event promises a variety of activities, performances, and local culinary treats, showcasing Hadong-gun’s rich cultural heritage.

One of the festival’s highlights is the unique clam digging program “Find It! Golden Jaecheop,” which runs five times throughout the event: at 3 p.m. today and at 11 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the 15th and 16th.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. tonight, featuring performances by popular singers Kim Yeon-ja, Jeong Seo-ju, and Hwang Min-ho.

The excitement continues on the second day with the Youth Street Culture Festival and the Seomjingang Chicken and Beer Festival, starting at 6 p.m.

Throughout the festival, Songnim Park will host a variety of activities.

On June 14 and 15, visitors can enjoy Healing Busking, where local talents showcase their singing, dancing, and musical skills. The Songlim Healing Zone offers a cool retreat from the summer heat, while the Forest Library, operated by the Hadong-gun branch of Saemaeul Bookstore, provides a tranquil reading space.

The “Group Dance Festival” on June 15 and 16 promises dynamic performances featuring dance sports, hip-hop, Zumba, and aerobics, ensuring a lively and energetic atmosphere.

In addition to these scheduled events, the festival offers a range of permanent experience programs and side events.

These include a sand playground, the treasure hunt “Where are the Seomjin River toads?”, and Hadong Life Cut. Visitors can also explore promotional, exhibition, and sales booths, including a clam sales and tasting hall, a World Important Agricultural Heritage Promotion Center, a flea market, and a stall selling agricultural specialty products.