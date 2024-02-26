Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

Embark on an exciting journey to Jinju with the ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’ and uncover the city’s hidden gems!

From this month until January 2025, Jinju City invites tourists to explore its diverse attractions through this innovative initiative.

The tour features 39 locations, including the night view of Jinju Castle and Namgang from Mulbitnaru Rest Area, the charm of Jisu Seungsan Rich Village, and the lantern displays at Jinju Namgang Yudeung Exhibition Hall.

Additional stops, such as Jinju Bijou Mall, will be introduced to further enrich the experience and boost the local economy.

Participation is simple: download the ‘Stamp Tour’ mobile app, register as a member, and select Jinju City as your destination.

As you visit designated spots, the app’s location tracking system will automatically award you stamps.

You can share your adventures on social media with a comment, and you’ll be eligible for exciting gifts featuring Jinju City’s beloved tourism character, ‘Hamo,’ based on the number of stamps collected.