Disney+ Completes Contract With LG U+

Disney+ has signed an exclusive contract with LG U+ to provide IPTV and cable TV service.

It is expected to begin service on November 12th in Korea.

KT, who is also negotiating with Disney, is said to have difficulties due to the operating system on their set-top box which may need to be replaced if they hope to carry the service.

The company will also launch in Taiwan and Hong Kong in the same month.

The streaming service which shows Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star is currently available in 61 countries and 21 languages worldwide.

